HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re talking about rail on Oahu.

The Honolulu Rate Commission wants to know how much you think it should cost to ride the rail.

There are three rate commission meetings scheduled for next month, where public testimony can be given.

Among the topics that will be discussed, whether single-ride fares should increase by $0.25 for both the bus and rail, and should a pilot program be created for low-income riders.