Social Scene: Top trending destinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you looking to get away after being at home for almost a year?

Tripadvisor has some ideas for your next vacation. The travel company just released a new study showing the top trending destinations in the U.S., taking into account things like positive reviews, and traveler frequency.

According to Tripadvisor, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is this year’s top spot, scoring high marks for the amount of pandemic friendly activities that are available there to its visitors.

That includes hiking Great Smoky Mountains National Park, fishing and rafting.

Following in the number two and three spots are St. Augustine and Fort Myers Beach, both in Florida.

Hawaii did not make it into the top 10.