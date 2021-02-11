Social Scene: Top traits in a partner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you single and looking for a partner? If so, you might want to improve your skills in the kitchen.

A new survey is out by OnePoll on behalf of Perdue, listing the top traits people are looking for in a partner.

The company surveyed about 2,000 Americans and asked them to select traits from a predetermined list.

The majority, 63% said the top trait they look for in a potential partner is whether they’re a good cook!

According to this survey, that trait is more important than someone they can trust and someone that can make them laugh!

