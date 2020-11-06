Social Scene: Top election Google searches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The election has been top of mind for many of us – and a lot of us have been turning to Google for some information and help.

The search engine collects data on billions of searches per day. It has now released the most searched terms before, during and after the election.

Before Tuesday, millions of Americans looked up information about the candidates and issues. Of the presidential candidates, Joe Biden received the most searches.

The most searched issue? Unemployment.

On Tuesday, with no winner expected in the presidential race, the most googled searches were anxiety, followed by “pizza near me”and “Chinese food near me”.

The terms “liquor store near me” as well as “fries near me” hit all-time highs!

