Social Scene: Toilet paper Christmas decorations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year has definitely been a rough year and many can’t wait for 2021 – including one man in Missouri.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

He’s looking to wipe away 2020 through his Christmas decorations.

The toilet paper rush of 2020, mocked by many on social media, is now a festive Christmas light display.

Matt Lyzak, an artist by trade, went all out and basically toilet papered his own house. Hanging rolls of toilet paper from the trees in his front yard and even has a giant roll on display.

Matt is hoping that his creation will bring a smile to people’s faces, and jokingly says if he ever runs out of toilet paper, all he has to do is “go” outside.