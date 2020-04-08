Social Scene: ‘Tiger King’ Project in Development

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some exciting news for “Tiger King” fans.

The hit true-crime docu-series is being turned into a movie or TV show. If you haven’t watched Tiger King. It’s about all about the big cats – mixed in with murder, cheating and scandal.

We’ve been telling you how the Netflix series has become a runaway hit while people are staying at home. So, which movie star will play the lead role as Joe Exotic? That would be actor Rob Lowe. He and American horror story creator Ryan Murphy say they are, “developing our version of this insane story.” Lowe even posted a photo of himself dressed up as Joe Exotic on Instagram and that has a lot of fans of the show excited.

It’s unclear when the adaptation might come out. so that brings us to our question of the morning.