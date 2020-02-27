Social Scene: The Truth about Expensive Cars

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scientists are now confirming something many people long suspected, but were never able to prove.

If you see someone driving an expensive car – they’re probably a jerk.

Obviously, this is not definitive.

What exactly makes you a jerk? Well, according to the research published in the journal of transport and health – they found that those who drive flashy vehicles are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road.

According to the study, the likelihood of a driver slowing down drops by 3% for every extra thousand dollars of their vehicle’s value.

The researchers came up with their findings by getting volunteers to cross a sidewalk hundreds of times, filming and analyzing driver responses.

So basically – the more expensive car you drive – the more likely you’ll drive through an intersection versus allowing someone to cross the street, which is just rude!