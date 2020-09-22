Social Scene: The happiest states

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic is taking a toll on American’s mental health, and sometimes, it can be hard trying to remain positive and happy.

But, it turns out, at least compared to the rest of the country – Hawaii is feeling good.

The personal finance website WalletHub just released its list of 2020’s happiest states, and the aloha state came in at number one.

The survey was based on 32 key indicators of happiness.

Hawaii had one of the lowest rates of depression among adults.

It also scored very high on community and environment ratings.

Hawaii was followed by Utah, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Maryland as the happiest states.

The least happy state according to this survey, is West Virginia.

