Social Scene: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expecting second child

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A spokesperson for the couple says the two are overjoyed.

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Their son Archie was born a year later.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

It’s interesting to note that Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana also announced she was pregnant with her second child on Valentine’s Day in 1984.

That child was, of course, Prince Harry.