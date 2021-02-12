Social Scene: “The Bentist”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re a fan of Tik Tok, you might know about “The Bentist”.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

He’s an orthodontist in Arkansas who’s a rising star because of the way he offers dental advice.

Two years ago, he posted a video to Tik Tok. The next day it had one million likes and 100,000 followers.

He posts a new video almost every day, promoting good dental hygiene and trying to help others.

“The Bentist” now has 7.5 million followers and is Tik Tok famous.