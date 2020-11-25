Social Scene: Thanksgiving side dishes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about Thanksgiving, which is on Thursday.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, for many people, it’s all about the food.

But, which dish is the most popular?

Turkey is the main dish at most American Thanksgiving meals. But the side dishes might be the real stars.

Career advice site Zippia analyzed google searches to determine the most popular side dish in each of the 50 states.

The most popular choice? Mashed potatoes, which topped searches for 10 states including California, Nevada and Washington.

As for Hawaii, the most searched side dish for Thanksgiving? It’s not really a food. The winner: Turkey gravy.