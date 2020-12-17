Social Scene: Texas School for the Deaf football team wins state championship

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a story of hard work and inspiration!

A school in Texas has made history and is now celebrating an historic win on the football field.

The all-deaf team won its first football state title.

The Texas School for the Deaf beat Veritas Academy proving to themselves and every other team in Tapps Division I Six-Man Football.

It wasn’t an easy start to the season for the Rangers.

Instead of relying on a quarterback to verbally call out plays, these deaf and hard of hearing teammates use a drum to help them sense vibrations and know when a play starts.