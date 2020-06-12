Social Scene: Tamagotchi Returns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re going old school because what’s old, is new again.
This time, it’s a toy that a lot of Hawaii kids went crazy over.
We’re talking about Tamagotchi Virtual Pets.
They were super popular in the 90’s – and they’re making a comeback.
The egg-shaped electronic devices have gotten an upgrade with new color graphics.
It can connect to an app on your smartphone.
Plus – they can travel, celebrate birthdays and raise their own families.
The new pets cost $60 dollars and preorders are underway at Target, Amazon and Walmart.