Social Scene: Talking About Trader Joe’s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s always a must stop when traveling to Las Vegas or California.

We’re talking about Trader Joes!

The founder of Trader Joes, Joe Coulombe, passed away over the weekend.

But his vision of providing tasty, high quality, affordable products to educated but underpaid young people – continues to live on.

From his first store that opened up in 1967, in Pasadena California, Trader Joes now has more than 500 stores in over 40 states.

Known for it’s variety of trail mixes and nuts – to health food items and a huge selection of wine, all at affordable prices.



