HONOLULU (KHON2) — We continue to talk about the Coronavirus.

Monday night, Gina Mangieri spoke with a panel of experts on a KHON2 special called “Coronavirus: Facts not Fear.”

One of the questions that came up was how the outbreak is impacting Hawaii compared to other parts of the country and other parts of the world? Different areas are different

That was Lieutenant Governor and Doctor Josh Green – who is the state’s Covid-19 coordinator.