Social Scene: Taco Bell menu change?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Taco Bell’s rumored plans to change its menu, is creating a stir on social media.

Taco Bell is reportedly thinking of simplifying its menu during this pandemic, much like other fast food chains.

If you love taco bell, you might not like what’s been going around social media.

Apparently, the items that will could be discontinued are: the quesarito, the beefy frito burrito, the triple layer nachos, the nachos supreme and all potato items.

Well, fans of the fast food chain, are not happy.

One person tweeted, “Taco Bell discontinuing potatoes and the quesarito has officially cemented this year as the worst.”

The fast food chain has not said which items it will remove, but has confirmed its changing its menu to simplify operations.