Social Scene: Survey finds humans kiss their dogs more than their partners

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Who do you show more affection to? Your partner or your dog?

According to a new survey by Just Food for Dogs, more than half of dog owners admit to kissing their pooch more than their significant other.

The study also revealed that dog owners are willing to put themselves in harms way to save their four legged friends.

Three in five people admit to liking dogs over people. And nearly half have admitted to canceling plans to stay in with man’s best friend.

The ultimate sign of true love, one in ten will let their dogs sip from the same water as them.

National Love your Pet Day is Saturday, Feb. 20.