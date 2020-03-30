Social Scene: Supporting Local Restaurants

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about supporting local restaurants during this stay-at-home order, while getting 50% off your bill!       

Sounds good right?

It’s part of a new promotion by Central Pacific Bank called “Keep Hawaii Cooking.”      

Here’s what you need to do.      

Go to keephawaiicooking.com and find a place to eat from participating restaurants.      

Order takeout or delivery, then take two photos — one of your food, the other of your receipt.      

Post the food pic on your social media page with the hashtag “keep hawaii cooking.”      

Then send a direct message to “keep hawaii cooking” on facebook, instagram, or twitter, with a photo of your receipt.

Once finished, Central Pacific Bank will reimburse you 50% of the bill.    

