Social Scene: Supersonic Travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you feel the need for speed on your next vacation and want to get there in a snap, check this out. Aerospace company, Boom SuperSonic, has developed a model airplane that can travel faster than 760 miles per hour, which would actually break the sound barrier.

The model is one-third the size of the actual plane. Boom is letting pilots test the planes, which promises to get you to your destination in half the time. The company also claims that the high speed flights would be affordable, but did not clarify what the price range for a ticket would be.

Boom plans to have their planes flying by 2029, with United Airlines already signed on to purchase 15 planes.