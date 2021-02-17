Social Scene: Superheros spotted at children’s hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Superheroes were spotted at a children’s hospital in Vienna.

As Spiderman would say, “With great power, comes great responsibility.”

That’s why Spiderman and his friends were scaling down the side of the children’s hospital making a surprise visit to keiki.

These terminally ill patients have been unable to have visitors due to strict coronavirus restrictions.

So Superman, Thor and Spiderman decided to cheer them up and pay them a visit, all while social distancing.

All of the superheroes – who are special force police officers – and everyone involved were tested for COVID-19 prior to the visit.