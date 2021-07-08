Social Scene: Superagers defy the odds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — They say father time always wins, But a new study suggests some kupuna are defying the odds and have the same memory skills as millennials.

Senior citizens, who are being called “superagers,” have been impressing everyone with their sharp memory and mental agility. Now, the secret is out. It has to do with the visual cortex of the brain. The better vision someone has and the neurons to store them, the better they process and remember what they’ve seen, read or eaten. Scientists looked at MRI imaging and studying kupuna over the age of 65. They also tested 25-year-olds. The results? Kupuna and millennials were closely matched in activity patterns.