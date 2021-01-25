Social Scene: Super Bowl will be different this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The stage is set for football’s biggest game of the year.

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

The Bucs will become the first team to play in the big game in its home stadium.

It will also feature a quarterback who has won more super bowls than any other player in history. Tom Brady has six under his belt.

The pandemic is creating a lot of restrictions, only 22,000 fans will be allowed, and both teams won’t be allowed to arrive until shortly before game day.

What’s also a first?

The big game won’t have some of the big companies running ads.

Budweiser just announced, it’s foregoing its annual super bowl commercial for the first time in 37 years.

Coke, Hyundai and Pepsi are also skipping this year’s game, amid the financial uncertainty of the pandemic.