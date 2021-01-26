Social Scene: Super Bowl tradition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Florida man isn’t letting the pandemic break a long running tradition.

79-year-old, Tom Henschel of Tampa, has seen all 54 previous Super Bowls in person – and he’s not about to let that change this year.

Only 22,000people will be allowed into Raymond James Stadium — one third of its capacity.

Henschel already has his tickets, which he purchased for $2,500 a pop.

He says this started because he got free tickets to four of the first five Super Bowl games – and decided to go ahead and see them all.

