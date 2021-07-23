Social Scene: Super Bowl ring ceremony

(KHON2) — Tom Brady and the Buccanneers celebrated their super bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with what the star football player calls “the most incredible ring ever made.”

The ring contains 319 diamonds, representing the final score of the big game: 31-to-9. And talk about over the top. the top of ring is removable and will slide open to show you the inside of Raymond James Stadium with everything from the 50-yard line to the seats.

The twist off removable top is the first of its kind for any super bowl ring and it honors the Bucs for being the first NFL team to win the Super Bowl in their own stadium.

Brady was asked which of his seven rings is his favorite. He responded: “The next one.”