Social Scene: Super Bowl Parties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that Super Bowl 54 is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the next question is – where’s the party at?

More importantly – what dish do you bring?

Well, Digital Third Coast came up with the most popular big game snacks for each state.

It appears that the cocktail weenie is your top dog!

11 states chose that dish as it’s favorite.

Coming in at number two was the seven layer dip, followed by Hawaii’s favorite dish – the buffalo chicken dip, which came in third.

The data was based on google trends on what dishes was most searched the playoffs.

A survey of 1,200 Americans show that on average Americans will spend about $69 on food, drinks, decorations or team merchandise for the big game.

However, when it comes to hosting the big party – the price tag more than doubles to $174.

The survey also shows that 19% of people admit to skipping work the next day to recover from the big party.