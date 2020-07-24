Social Scene: Stocking up on Supplies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hurricane Douglas heading towards the islands, a lot of people are out and about getting their supplies.
The mad dash to Costco is on!
If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to stock up on your 14 day supply of food, water and medicine.
Don’t forget about hand sanitzers and face masks because of the pandemic.
