Social Scene: Staying positive in 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It might be hard to believe, but 2020 will come to a close soon. A lot of people are ready for a new year.

The pandemic has affected all of us, and continues to impact the world.

According to a new survey by Onepoll, 8 in 10 Americans said they were desperate to hear positive news in the remainder of this year.

The survey asked 2,000 Americans nationwide about how they’ve coped with the stress of this year. The top answer? Shared by 43 percent of respondents: make at least one person smile every day, 34 percent said make someone laugh daily and to make it a priority to share positive news with loved ones.

When respondents need some cheering up themselves, 46 percent said they turned to their favorite movie, while 43 percent turned to their favorite snack.

Americans also say they go for a walk, call a friend and snuggle with their pet.