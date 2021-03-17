Social Scene: St. Patrick’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re going green for Saint Patrick’s Day!

But before you start pinching people for not wearing green or chowing down on corned beef and cabbage – you might want to know why you’re doing it.

First off, did you know that Saint Patrick wasn’t even Irish? He was actually from Scotland and later did a missionary trip to Ireland, where he became a bishop – which is why he’s celebrated as Irish.

Patrick actually wore a lot of blue, not green. When the lucky shamrock idea came about, green became the color.

Also, if you pinch someone for not wearing green and that person is actually wearing green – they’re allowed to pinch you back ten times per pinch.