Social Scene: Sports canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s some heartbreaking news for student-athletes. Multiple coaches from the OIA confirmed to KHON2 sports director Rob Demello that the league plans to make a formal announcement cancelling the 11-different sports as early as Tuesday, Jan. 5.

School administrators began informing departments of the looming-decision amid challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, beyond football, air riflery, bowling, cheerleading, cross country, girls volleyball, basketball, canoe paddling, soccer, swimming and diving, and wrestling are the programs that are affected.

Spring sports have yet to be detirmined.