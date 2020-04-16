Social Scene: Spike in Foster Applications

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We recently told you about foster families helping out animal shelters amid the stay-at-home order.

Now, a local rescue shelter is reaping the rewards of their kindness. 

Paws of Hawaii had a spike of 87 foster applications filled out within the last two weeks. They officially found a potential home for their last adoptable dog. 

The director says, that’s never happened before in their entire history of the rescue.

With a foster or newly adopted dog, they say it’s important to give them time to adjust to a new home.  During the first few days, your dog might not eat as much, or let you pet them. But give them a few weeks to let them adjust to their new environment.

Now, some activities that you can do with your new furry friends include looking up training videos online – and taking them for long walks.

