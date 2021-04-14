Social Scene: spider web music

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spider webs can be pretty, but have you ever wondered what they sound like?

Researchers have turned silky spider webs into some eerie music. An engineering professor at MIT came up with a way to create 3D models of the spider webs and convert that information into music.

Artificial Intelligence was used to interpret the spider sounds because spider activities can not be heard by humans.

Spiders don’t see very well, so they sense their world through vibrations, which have different frequencies.

Researchers are hoping the music can help humans understand the spider’s language.