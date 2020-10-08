Social Scene: Spending during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about our spending habits during this time.

The way many Americans shop and spend, have definitely changed this year.

According to the latest report by the Federal Reserve, consumers cut back on borrowing in August, with credit card use dropping for a sixth straight month.

Borrowing fell by more than $7 billion.

Experts say Americans are still using caution because of this pandemic and the economy.

