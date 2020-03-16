Social Scene: Social Distancing During the Outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about social distancing, which health officials say is key to slowing down the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, that means canceling public gatherings such as sporting events – to closing schools and other restrictions like working from home.

Disney is making it a little easier to stay at home – especially for public school students who have an extended spring break.

The company just released “The Rise of Skywalker” a few days earlier than originally planned.

Over the weekend, Disney had another treat for fans, releasing “Frozen Two” on Disney Plus.

Three months earlier than originally planned.

The company says it wanted to give families, “Some fun and joy during this challenging period.”