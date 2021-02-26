Social Scene: Singing tiger

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, we’re checking out the strong pipes of a singer.

But you definitely won’t find this guy in any singing competition.

Vitas is a tiger cub at a zoo in Siberia who’s winning over fans around the world because they think his high-pitched noises, is his way of singing.

Zoo keepers say he’s been doing this from a very young age — they think he was trying to get his mom’s attention.

This singing tiger has attracted more visitors to the zoo.

Vitas is named after a popular falsetto Russian language singer.