Social Scene: Singing about safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saint Louis School is getting ready to welcome students back to campus with a video about safety and changes.

This video going viral! Showing the faculty and staff having some fun, rapping about the new procedures and requirements when they return.

It includes social distancing and temperature checks.

Throughout the video, you can see officials dancing, showing their moves.

Including school president Glenn Medeiros.

