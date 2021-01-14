Social Scene: Sidewalk Symphony

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concerts and live shows are on-hold because of the pandemic, but that’s not stopping musicians from doing what they love.

That includes a professional violinist in Los Angeles.

Sheng-Ching Hsu is bringing part of the symphony to the streets, entertaining neighbors and passers-by.

She can be found playing her beloved violin at various locations around Los Angeles on any given day.

In the short time she’s been holding these weekly mini mass concerts, she’s already grown a following.

She is originally from Taiwan and came to the U.S. to study music when she was 17. She then received her masters from Julliard School in New York.