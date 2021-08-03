Social scene: Shopping for school supplies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — August 3 marks the first day of in-person learning for most Hawaii public school students. But for many parents, planning for the big day began in late June.

According to a new survey by Contigo, most parents had to start planning a month earlier to do their back-to-school shopping due to the pandemic, which had many worried that the quantity of school supplies in stores would be limited this year. Another factor was an extra long supply list, which included disposable gloves and anti-bacterial spray to help students keep classrooms COVID-friendly.

In addition to the early shopping trip was how fast the summer seemed to go by. Of the parents surveyed, 82% said they felt that this summer seemed shorter than ever.