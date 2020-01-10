Social Scene: Shocking Royal Announcement

The world was caught off guard by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking announcement this week.

The couple says that they’re stepping down from their duties as senior royals.

The big shocker, they didn’t tell the queen!

Queen Elizabeth reportedly asked her grandson not to issue any statements about his family’s future plans.

But the prince and his wife took to social media to talk about changes to their royal status.

The royal couple say that they plan to split their time between the UK and North America.

Now in their current role as royals, the couple is supported in part by the royal family and British taxpayers.

But the couple said – they will work to become financially independent.

