HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 33rd season of Shark Week is set to commence this Sunday. The 45-hour special will showcase breathtaking and heart pounding moments in the deep blue, with featured guest stars and experts educating viewers about the apex predator.

Female scientists and researchers will also be highlighted this year as the show’s producers are hoping to inspire the next generation of shark experts.

Shark Week starts on Sunday, July 11, on the Discovery channel and Discovery+.