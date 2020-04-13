Social Scene: Senior Photos

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about the high school senior class of 2020.

Who are unfortunately, missing out some traditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From senior prom, to taking the field one last time for the spring athletes – some major milestones are being stripped away from their lives.

So people on social media have been showing their support – by posting their very own high school senior photo.

Department of Education officials said last week that students will not return to classrooms until we have at least four weeks of no new cases, that’s following CDC guidelines.

They also said a decision on commencement ceremonies is expected to be made soon.