Social Scene: Harris picks code name

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has chosen Pioneer as her secret service code name, according to CNN.

Now those under protection can choose their code names from an approved list.

Pioneer is a nod to Harris taking her place in history as the first African-American woman and Indian American woman on a major party ticket.

Joe Biden goes by Celtic.

Former President Barack Obama went by Renegade, while former first lady Michelle Obama was Renaissance.

President Trump picked Mogul, while first lady Melania chose Muse.

