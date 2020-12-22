Social Scene: Scuba Santa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Santa Claus has been working overtime this holiday season. He was just spotted off the Florida Key.

Grab your snorkel because Santa and one of his helpers were spreading some holiday cheer below the surface.

Fellow divers got to see Scuba Santa, scooting through schools of fish as he made his ride on his underwater seabob sled.

Saint Nick does this annual event to raise awareness and preserve the marine life sanctuary.

He even stops to take underwater photos to raise money for local children’s charities.

But, Santa wasn’t the only one having fun in the water. The Grinch was recently spotted on the North Shore. He was carving out some sweet rides on some big waves.