Social Scene: Santa’s village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It may be hard to believe, but we’re only 10 days away from Christmas.

It’s a busy time for Santa and his helpers. So, we’re giving you a peek at what it looks like at the North Pole Village where Santa is said to officially live.

Santa and his Elves are busy preparing for Christmas at his workshop in Rovaniemi, Finland.

Thousands of people usually flock to Santa’s village in the arctic circle but the crowds have dwindled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the circumstances, Santa re-assured children and their families that he will be coming to town.