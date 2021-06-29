Social Scene: Rubik’s cube portraits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A student at Rutgers university is creating some pretty cool artwork and it’s catching the attention of pro athletes and sports teams around the country.

Dylan Sadiq, who is most commonly known as the “College Cuber” for his unique form of cubism, uses Rubik’s cubes to create portraits of athletes like those on the Dallis Mavericks.

Since his artwork blew up on social media, sports teams have been asking him to create logos and players. The Knicks even sent him a jersey signed by Julius Randle.

“Just seeing the jersey, you open the box, it’s just a jersey first, I’m like ‘wow, this is crazy.’ but then it’s signed, has an authenticity card, it’s really insane.” Sadiq said.

His larger-than-life portraits take about four hours to create. They’re made up of 560 cubes and weigh almost 200 pounds. The young artist said his goal is to get one of his pieces in every single stadium.