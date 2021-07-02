Social Scene: Round hot dogs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the Fourth of July coming up, food is on the mind of many people and there’s a good chance, most will be eating hot dogs.

In fact, on Independence Day, 150 million hot dogs will be devoured and a butcher shop in New Jersey made this creation: round hot dogs. The innovation from Rastelli’s, a meat delivery service, came to life after the company received numerous requests for pre-sliced hot dogs.

Rastelli’s hoped the idea would prevent choking hazards. The website is selling 8 round hot dogs for $18.