Social Scene: Ron Rivera completes final round of cancer treatments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Washington Football Team celebrated a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but there was even a bigger celebration on Monday.

Head Coach Ron Rivera got to ring the bell after completing his final round of cancer treatments.

The medical staff gave him a standing ovation as he walked out.

Before the season started, the 58-year old head coach was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

Despite going through Chemotherapy, rivera continued to coach the team – missing only two practices.

Rivera and his wife thanked all of the medical staff and workers at DC’s Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

Doctors say Rivera will have to come in for follow up treatments, but he’s heading in the right direction.

