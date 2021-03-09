Social Scene: Robot security guard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An apartment complex on the ninth island has its very own RoboRop. Meet Westy! Westy is a robot who works around the clock to help residents at Liberty Village.

He has multiple cameras and can read faces and license plates. It can also give verbal warnings when needed.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

In the six months that Westy has been working, the complex has dropped out of the city’s top ten properties with the most calls for service.

Westy can also makes announcements and can give important information related to the complex.