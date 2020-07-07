Social Scene: Richest Deal In Sports History

Live Now
 Talk about a big payday! Kansas City quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes just signed the richest deal in sports history.

At just 24-years young, Mahomes signed a 10 year extension worth half a billion dollars! 

The deal is worth up to $503 million – including a $140 million injury guarantee.

Mahomes was scheduled to make $825thousand this season – and it’s safe to say he’s getting a hefty pay raise!

The Cheifs have rewarded their leader after Mahomes led the team to a super bowl victory over the 49ers in February.

