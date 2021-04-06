Social Scene: Revenge Shopping

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You may have heard of “retail therapy,” but how about “revenge shopping?”

That’s what retailers are calling this trend. As consumers head back to stores, shoppers are jonesing to spend some cash, looking to make up for time lost during the pandemic.

Small businesses, especially ones that didn’t have a sizable online presence throughout 2020 are expected to see a boost in sales. The National Retail Federation is predicting an increase in consumer spending of at least 6.5% in 2021, compared to the previous year.