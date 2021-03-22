Social Scene: Returning to normal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are now a year into the pandemic and several months into the vaccination efforts. The big question that many of us are asking, is what will life be like after we reach herd immunity?

That’s what the folks at healthinsurance.com are also asking.

According to the survey, 6 in 10 people say they have apprehensions about life “returning to normal.”

About 41% say they still won’t feel comfortable indoors without a mask even if everyone is vaccinated.

The number one thing everyone is most looking forward to doing according to the survey? Hanging out with friends and family, followed by not having to wear a mask and going on a vacation.